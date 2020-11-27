MegaCryptoPolis – Ethereum-Based Decentralized City Builder Introducing DeFi Functionality with $MEGA Token

Riga City, Latvia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2020 -- Decentralized projects have gone to a whole new level over the last few years with blockchain-based decentralized applications (DApps) becoming more robust and user intuitive.



DApps give blockchain developers the freedom to curate interesting strategy games with global players interacting with each other in a peer-to-peer manner. Furthermore, the decentralized smart contracts add a new layer of transparency to the whole process.



The MegaCryptoPolis 3D (MPC3D) is once such a decentralized city-builder game, running in the form of DApp based on the Ethereum and TRON blockchain network. This multiplayer strategy game connects players from all across the world to build unique megacities.



Every action in the game serves as a verified transaction signed by the player and accomplished by the smart contracts. Every asset on MegaCryptoPolis is represented via the ERC-721 token, a non-fungible token standard, making it cryptographically unique.



As the name suggests, the MegaCryptoPolis 3D game involves developing massive cities while working on all related elements. This includes developing and renting buildings, buy and sell lands, creating material required by other players, governing an entire district, trading in the open market, creating a new generation of citizens as well as collecting crypto from tax funds.



All these processes involve creating non-fungible $MEGA tokens to source and fund other activities thereby creating a unique ecosystem or a virtual city that works on the principles of economically evolving societies.



All the gaming assets shall be stored in the players' crypto-wallets. To trade all the assets in the game, users need to have ETH in their wallets to sign transactions.



The entire strategy game is based on a decentralized model wherein the player-activity is stored on the Ethereum blockchain and transactions verified using smart contracts.



Since its inception in 2018, MegaCryptoPolis has gained significant traction even without conducting any ICO. This is NO gambling and instead of a well-sorted economic gaming model.



Launching the $MEGA Token While Introducing DeFi Functionality



As said, all transactions on the MegaCryptoPolis network happened through the ERC721 on-Fungible-Tokens (NFTs). Last month, the platform introduced the ERC-20 $MEGA Token for introducing DeFi functionality.



The larger goal was to make resources liquid while enabling seamless transfers between the Ethereum and the TRON network through the process of staking, yield farming, and liquidity mining.



Note that both the networks – Ethereum and TRON – will be having a dedicated $MEGA token, ERC-20 and TRC-20 respectively. Both these platforms will have a fixed token supply of 1'000'000 $MEGA.



The $MEGA Token ERC-20 token brings all the DeFi functionality to the forefront like Liquidity, Cross-Chain Value, governance on MegaCryptoPolis platform, store-of-value, and earnings rewards via sourcing liquidity.



All the rates for swapping the $MEGA tokens with the MegaCryptoPolis resources are defined as 6-9 months of average market prices. The rates are adjusted using 'cost of goods' and 'production ratios' methods. Besides, every operation in the Bank will also involve a commission in $MEGA. The current rates are 3.5% for depositing resources to the Vault and 0% for claiming resources from the vault.



Half of the commission will go to the $MEGA Fund and distributed further among players via new game mechanics. The Bank will be responsible for distributing rewards for the teams and the players.



MegaCryptoPolis 3D paid $4.5 Million in $MEGA to Players



Up to May 2020, players on the MegaCryptoPolis network had earned nearly $3.5 million while selling and acquiring assets on the platform. The top asset sold on MCP3D is at $27,000 while the cheapest land plants start from $8 anytime a new District opens.



The player activity has increased recently, and MCP3D claims that its players have made an additional $1 million so far after May. Within hours of the launch of the $MEGA ERC-20 DeFi token, its price jumped from $3 to $6. Further details of the Yield $MEGA are available here.



Upcoming Development



The upcoming development for the MegaCryptoPolis 3D network includes the launch of the Matic Network scalability solution for the Ethereum network. This solution aims at enabling instant transactions at zero gas fee.



The MCP platform is willing to bring a more realistic "World" concept which will transform the city-builder strategy to a multiverse. The free-to-play "World" multiverse concept will host many games most of which will be available with no fees or a wallet required.



This concept will transform the MegaCryptoPolis gaming map into a global playground of display and discover other Game Items. It will also transfer Players as part of individual avatars and much more.



About Cryptoshib

Criptoshib tries to keep crypto enthusiasts updated with the latest happenings and stories from the crypto world. We try to post stories about projects and people of the crypto and blockchain communities from around the world.



Media Contact



https://cryptoshib.com/megacryptopolis-ethereum-based-city-builder/