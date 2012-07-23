MegaFortris Provides Quality Security Seals to Businesses Throughout the World

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- From trucking companies and casinos to hospitals and restaurants, security seals are used by businesses from a large range of industries. They are not only used to secure items together, but can be utilized to protect valuable or confidential objects or documents.



However, in order for a security seal to be effective, it must be produced by a reputable and skilled company.



Specialist designer and manufacturer of security seals Mega Fortris UK Ltd has become one of the largest security seals manufactures in the world. Widely acknowledged for their innovation in design and advanced security features, the company’s products continue to impress businesses across the globe and help provide the protection necessary.



MegaFortris features a full range of quality security products at competitive prices, making the company the preferred supplier for a large number of leading businesses throughout the world and. The company’s versatile products are utilized by customers from a vast number of industries, including chemicals, oil and gas, food and beverage, ICT, hospitality, pharmaceuticals, casinos, security companies, banks and manufacturing businesses.



Whether a transportation company is looking for a cable seal or medical facility needs re-usable bags, Mega Fortris offers a variety of products to suit their needs. Available items include high security seals, cable seals, plastic seals, metal seals, hospital re-usable bags, security boxes, security labels, security pouches and tamper evident (TE) bags.



For those companies that require a high security bolt seal, Mega Fortris offers the Klicker bush. This unique bolt seal is constructed with all metal high strength steel. Adding to its level of security, its locking mechanism is embedded in a groove metal bush.



The company aims to provide the utmost in creative engineering and reliability.



According to Mega Fortris, “Our continuous growth is driven by a focus on innovation and a commitment to design and quality. These core values are evident in our comprehensive range of high quality security seals, from conventional mechanical seals to RFID-enabled electronic seals – all purpose-built to meet the most discerning of customer requirements.”



The company’s headquarters and main manufacturing plant is located in Malaysia and is ISO 9001 certified in Quality Management Systems and is ISO 14001 certified in Environmental Management Systems. Mega Fortris also boasts four regional production plants in North America, the UK, Hungary and China, allowing them to provide superior service to customers on five continents.



