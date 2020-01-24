Megaloman: A Social Party Boardgame Launches Kickstarter Campaign

Istanbul, Turkey -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2020 -- Megaloman is an all-new multiplayer party boardgame founded by a group of multi-talented Turkish game developers. The game has been created while having a strong consideration of the society, and it therefore puts a lot of emphasis on its social features. Moreover, the creators of this game have recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this project, and they are welcoming generous support for their campaign.



"Megaloman features an interactive game format which includes role play and conversations, and the gameplay of this social board game are centered around dice rolling, acting performance, and positive conversations." Said one of the game developers for Megaloman, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. The game also features 15 enjoyable characters and a dice language, which is especially created for this board game only.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/canberkgezmen/megaloman-party-boardgame and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the release of this board game. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of EUR 1500, and the game developers are offering Megaloman as a reward for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Megaloman

Megaloman is an upcoming party board game designed for 3 to 10 players of age 7 and above. The game is developed by a multi-talented team of creative Turkish youth and they are currently raising funds and support for this project by launching a Kickstarter campaign. Furthermore, the project is already creating a major buzz worldwide, and the campaign is getting a phenomenal response.



Contact:



Contact Person: Canberk

Company: Indigo Creative

City: Istanbul

Country: Turkey

Phone: +905345538437

Email: iletisim.blueflamers@gmail.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/canberkgezmen/megaloman-party-boardgame