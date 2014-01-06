Megan Barker Country Singer Launches Campaign to Raise Funds for Recording of Debut EP

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Megan Barker country singer and songwriter is proud to announce the launch of her Kickstarter campaign to raise 4,000 dollars to fund her five song Megan Barker debut EP/album. With recording set for February 2014 in Nashville, TN, the EP will feature Megan's original songs engineered by some of the biggest names in the industry. Funds raised will support the creation of the CD including paying the musicians, mastering and mixing, engineering, photography shoot for the CD artwork, and studio fees. Any additional funds will help with distribution and marketing costs, including the production of a music video featuring one of the songs from the new EP.



Writing her own music since she was a teenager, Megan already has several pieces of original music available for music download (iTunes). She was presented with the opportunity to take her music journey to the next level with the recording of her debut EP and is asking for help and support from those who believe in her music to help her achieve this next step.



"I grew up around music," songwriter Megan explains on her Kickstarter campaign website page. "My dad was a professional songwriter, and my mom was an artist and session singer. When I was around 14, I discovered John Mayer and knew instantly I wanted to write my own songs and perform them every night for anyone who would listen. I perform my original music all over, and I have had some amazing opportunities. I have some exciting things coming up this year, and I can't wait to share it all with you!"



Rewards for supporting the campaign include digital downloads of previous songs, autographed hard copies of the EP, exclusive Megan Barker promotional t-shirt designs, guitar lessons and private concerts on Skype, a live show performed anywhere in the continental U.S., and a trip to Las Vegas with tours of the city by Megan herself. With a specific timeframe and budget in mind, Megan plans to make the funds raised go very far and looks to Kickstarter as a solution to how to raise money needed for this venture.



About Megan Barker

Megan Barker is a singer/songwriter from Nashville, TN, currently living in Las Vegas, NV. She has opened concerts for superstars like Montgomery Gentry, Lee Brice, Eli Young, Juice Newton, and more. Describing her favorite thing as hearing someone connect with one of her songs, Megan is currently raising funds to record a five song EP for widespread distribution. For more information, visit http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/568054349/megan-barkers-debut-ep.