Megan Mullally, Star of TV's "Will & Grace" Debuts Web Concert Special

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Megan Mullally, two-time Emmy-winning star of the groundbreaking hit TV series "Will & Grace," appeared in three, rare, sold-out concerts for the acclaimed “Broadway @ The Art House” series in Provincetown, MA this past August. Series host and pianist Seth Rudetsky, the multi-hyphenate Sirius/XM Radio Star-musician-comedian-author whom the New York Times just dubbed “The Mayor of Broadway,” presents these special performances filmed and edited exclusively through Seth TV, his own web-television network. "An Evening With Megan Mullally" premiered as a pay-per-view special on http://www.sethtv.com beginning Monday, April 22.



Megan Mullally is best known for playing the iconic role of Karen Walker on "Will & Grace" for which she won two Emmy Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, and four consecutive Golden Globe Award nominations. She made her Broadway debut as Marty in the 1994 revival of "Grease" with Rosie O'Donnell and next appeared as Rosemary in the hit 1995 revival of "How to Succeed..." opposite Matthew Broderick. In 2007, she starred as Elizabeth in Mel Brooks' original Broadway musical, "Young Frankenstein." She appears on all three cast albums. Megan has also been seen on TV’s "Seinfeld," "Frasier," "Wings," "Ned and Stacey," "Mad About You," "Caroline in the City," "Just Shoot Me!," and "Murder, She Wrote." She hosted her own talk show titled "The Megan Mullally Show," and has hosted "Saturday Night Live," and guest-hosted "The Late Show with David Letterman." Most recently she’s been seen on "30 Rock," "Kathy Griffin: My Life on The D-List," "Campus Ladies," "Parks and Recreation," "Party Down," "Children’s Hospital," "Happy Endings," and "Breaking In." Her film work includes "Anywhere But Here" with Susan Sarandon and Natalie Portman, "About Last Night" with Demi Moore and Rob Lowe, "Speaking of Sex" with James Spader, "Stealing Harvard" with Tom Green and Jason Lee, and the 2009 remake of "Fame."



There may be many among her millions of “Will & Grace” fans who are unaware that Ms. Mullally is also an accomplished Broadway musical-theater star. What perhaps differentiates this TV special from others is the seamless mix of intimate (often hilarious) behind-the-scenes stories from one of TV’s (and Broadway’s) brightest stars – prompted by the encyclopedic-minded Rudetsky’s probing, funny, revealing questions – and her stellar singing of unique repertoire. If there are stories from Megan Mullally’s TV, film & Broadway career that you’ve always wanted to hear her tell, and songs that you’ve always wanted to hear her sing...chances are, that you’ll see and hear them here (and possibly only here) - in "An Evening with Megan Mullally"!



About Seth TV

Seth Rudetsky is the afternoon host on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's “On Broadway” as well as the host of “Seth Speaks” on Sirius/XM Stars. As a pianist, Seth has played for more than a dozen Broadway shows including Ragtime, Les Miserables and Phantom of the Opera. He was the Artistic Producer/Music Director for the first five annual Actors Fund Fall Concerts including Dreamgirls with Audra MacDonald (recorded on Nonesuch Records) and Hair with Jennifer Hudson (recorded on Ghostlight Records). In 2007 he made his Broadway acting debut playing Sheldon (singing "Magic to Do" in a devastating unitard) in The Ritz directed by Joe Mantello for The Roundabout Theater. Off-Broadway he wrote and starred in the critically acclaimed Rhapsody of Seth (directed by Peter Flynn) at the Actors Playhouse and has also appeared on TV on “Law and Order,” “Law and Order C.I.” and had a recurring role on “All My Children.” As an author, he penned the non-fiction “Q Guide to Broadway,” the novel “Broadway Nights” and the recently published “My Awesome Popularity/Awful Popularity Plan” (Random House). “Broadway Nights” is available on Audible.com starring Kristin Chenoweth, Andrea Martin and Jonathan Groff and “My Awesome Popularity/Awful Popularity Plan” stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ana Gasteyer and Megan Hilty. Seth played himself on “Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List,” was the vocal coach on MTV's “Legally Blonde” reality show and starred opposite Sutton Foster in They’re Playing Our Song for the Actors Fund. Recently, he co-wrote and starred in Disaster! (which The New York Times called a "triumph"). He was nominated for an Emmy Award three times for his work as a comedy writer on the The Rosie O’Donnell Show and a Grammy Award for the CD of his Actors Fund concert of Hair (Ghostlight Records). He currently writes a weekly column on Playbill.com and tours the country doing master classes and performing his one-man show "Deconstructing Broadway." This year he added "television mogul" to that long list when Seth TV, his new, web-based entertainment network, launched. Seth TV is described as: "The only place to get Seth's Reality series, plus additional exclusive shows including his Broadway Chatterbox series, Celebrity Concerts & Events, and more! You never know what the stars will say or do...or sing, on Seth TV!"



Listing information

Seth TV presents

An Evening with Megan Mullally

featuring Seth Rudetsky

as pianist and host

on http://www.SethTV.com

(Filmed live August 23 & 24, 2012)

at The Art House theater in Provincetown, MA