Megaton Shipping Pte Ltd Now Handling Expanded Cargo Types to Central Asia and Russian Destinations

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2013 -- Singapore freight forwarder company Megaton Shipping Pte Ltd has just announced that they are now handling all types of cargos that are shipped regularly to central Asia destinations and major Russian ports/cities. Since its incorporation in 1991, Megaton Pte Ltd has been a Singapore freight forwarder company with air, sea and freight services shipping to and from worldwide destinations.



In order to better serve their Asian and worldwide clientele, Megaton Pte Ltd has expanded their handling options to include all kinds of cargoes that are shipped regularly to Central Asia destinations as well as major Russian ports/cities. Their freight forwarding service to these new destinations includes providing Carrier's Own Container (COC) with weekly sailings to Vladivostok, Vostochny, Moscow, Novosibirsk and many other inland destinations in Russia.



Meanwhile, the company’s strong central Asia presence at major loading ports offers reliable services to Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan. “By expanding our handing capabilities to everything from auto parts and electronics to foodstuffs and more, we are furthering our goal to continuously provide more comprehensive and reliable services to our clientele by better serving the international market through reliable offices and agents in different parts of the world,” said a Megaton Pte Ltd spokesperson.



Since its 1991 incorporation, Megaton has been providing a wide range of quality logistics solutions including sea freight, airfreight, customs clearance, warehousing services, marine insurance and project. Alternatives for its clients are a hallmark of their service whether it be alternative vessel or flight schedules, door to door shipments, consolidation and deconsolidation services, or Full Container Load (FCL) and Less Container Load (LCL) shipments, which can all be fully explored at. www.megaton.com.sg.



With weekly sailings from Singapore/Malaysia/Indonesia/Thailand/India, Megaton can connect its clients to Russian inland destinations such as Moscow, Uzbekistan, Novosibirsk, Tajikistan, and Irkutsk, among others. The Megaton shipping network bridges clients to Inland Russia and beyond via Pacific Gates Container Lines Limited (PGCL), which offers container services into inland Russian destinations via Vladivostok and Vostochny.



The company’s wide network coverage enables cost effective freight package as well as a variety of freight frequencies and transit times via sea, air and land. By creating an intertwined and closely working network, the company offers a complete logistic solution in the most efficient manner. “We take pride in the strong relationships we have established over the years with shipping agents throughout the world and will continue to strengthen and expand our reliable and efficient services well into the 21st century,” said the spokesperson. For more information, please visit http://www.megaton.com.sg



About Megaton Shipping Pte Ltd

