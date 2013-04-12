MeInShape.com Shows Tampa Clients How to Increase Testosterone or Lose 30 Pounds in 30 Days

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Most people in this world are unhappy with their current weight. Fortunately, weight is one of the few things that people can change about their appearance. With a few hours of hard work at the gym and some good choices in the kitchen, anybody can achieve their weight loss goals and look better than ever before.



A website called MeInShape.com wants to make the weight loss battle easier for Florida residents. At MeInShape.com, visitors will learn about a Tampa weight loss clinic called InShape MD. With locations in Manatee County, Pinellas County, and Hillsborough County, InShape MD wants to help men and women throughout the Tampa area achieve their weight loss goals – whatever those goals may be.



A spokesperson for MeInShape.com explained what types of goals men and women typically have when it comes to fitness:



“Most people would be happy to drop 10 or 15 pounds from their current weight. We can help people do that with the right combination of diet and exercise. But lately, we’ve been receiving more and more requests from people who seek to fix their low testosterone problems. Low testosterone is a problem that can affect both men and women, and that’s why we’ve created the MyT program.”



As the MeInShape.com website explains, the MyT program is designed to boost testosterone in both men and women. The program’s stated benefits include:



- Increased sex drive in men and women

- Increased lean body mass

- Improved weight loss results

- Increased mental clarity and concentration

- Reduced fatigue and higher energy levels

- A better mood and overall improved sense of wellbeing



Those who are not seeking to improve low testosterone may be interested in a radical new weight loss program that aims to help clients lose up to 30 pounds in 30 days. That program is called “Burn & Boost”. For a price of $299, InShape MD will teach clients how to manage their weight using energy boosting supplements, vitamin B12 injections, and other tricks of the trade.



After learning about the various weight management solutions offered by InShape MD, visitors can schedule an appointment with the clinic by clicking the “Request Appointment” button on the top right side of the website.



About MeInShape.com

MeInShape.com is the online home of InShape MD, a medical weight loss and testosterone supplement clinic based in Tampa, Florida. The clinic offers two primary programs - the first aims to increase testosterone levels in both men and women, while the second is designed to help clients lose up to 30 pounds in 30 days. For more information, please visit: http://meinshape.com