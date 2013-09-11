Mel Cieslik Continues Offering Perth, WA Photography Services After 7 Years in Business

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Perth, Western Australia is one of the most beautiful cities in the world. Located on the Indian Ocean, Perth has some of the finest sunsets, beaches, and natural scenery in all of Australia.



A Perth photographer named Mel Cieslik continues to capture the natural beauty of Perth and its people after seven years in business. Mel has been a professional photographer since 2006 and specializes in the following types of photography:



- Maternity photos

- Family photos

- Couples photos

- Newborns & bubs photos



At MelCieslik.com.au, visitors will find a gallery of Mel’s work as well as testimonials from previous clients. The website also explains pricing and contact information for all photography services and a blog where Mel keeps visitors updated on her latest work.



Most importantly, the MelCieslik.com.au website explains more about Mel and the inspiration behind her photography:



“Perth born and raised, Mel’s passion for photography started at an early age. Her childhood memories consist of family trips around WA, constantly having her Dad stop the car in order to capture the sun-kissed landscape the way she saw it at that very moment.”



After becoming a professional photographer in 2006, Mel has sought to take a candid approach to her work and is “always looking for innovative techniques and unique ideas to ensure her clients are comfortable.”



The end result of all of this effort can be found at MelCieslik.com.au, where Mel has posted dozens of photos of her subjects, including photos of babies, couples, and families in a diverse range of settings. Mel currently offers studio space, outdoor locations, and in-home studio set-up services to all clients.



About Mel Cieslik

Mel Cieslik is a professional photographer based in Perth, Western Australia. Mel specializes in couples photography, newborn photography, family photography, and maternity photography. For more information, please visit: http://www.melcieslik.com.au