Meladerm Cream Now Available in Philippines on MeladermPhilippines.com

Jonesboro, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- After tasting success in the Indian market, the skin care formula, Meladerm Cream is all set to please its customers in Philippines. Meladerm is a topically applied cream that is effective in treating numerous skin conditions such as aging spots, scars and blemishes. People also use it for reducing the problem of skin discoloration.



The cream was introduced to the world over a decade ago in the year 1999. Sources confirmed that the producer of the cream was determined to give 100 percent perfect product to customers. This is the reason why teasing and research related to the same took almost four years before the product was finally introduced in the market. Meladerm Cream is prepared with all natural and safe ingredients. Initially this cream was intended just for sensitive skin types since it does not have any harmful chemicals including hydroquinone and steroids. However, the product was later found helpful on all skin types. The perfect combinations of useful extracts make this product effective and give quick results.



When contacted, a spokesperson from the Civant Skin Care said, “We are excited to announce that now our product is available in Philippines. Meladerm Cream is already a popular cream in markets in other countries including India due to its amazing outcomes on skin. Meladerm in Philippines can be used for several purposes like lightening the skin tone, decreasing the blemishes, preventing wrinkles and ageing lines.” He further added, “We plan to get our product out in more nations very soon.”



Meladerm offers positive results within a month of usage. Meladerm in Philippines is available at affordable prices with money back guarantee. The cream, in addition to maintaining supple and vigorous skin, aids in combating a number of severe skin problems such as damage from sun, age signs and marks among others.



About Meladerm

Meladerm is an effective cream that helps women treat aging signs and many others skin conditions. The product has recently been launched in India.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Moises R. Hefley

Contact Number: 870-284-6610

Email : admin@meladermphilippines.com

Website: http://www.meladermphilippines.com/

Address:

4115 Fittro Street

Jonesboro, AR 72401