Meladerm Cream Offers Relief from Skin Problems

Maryland Heights, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Meladerm cream, launched into the market by Civant Skin Care in 2003 after extensive research of four years, helps to reduce blemishes and improve the skin tone. The research and development of the skin lightening cream has been carried out by Civant Skin Care since then. Meladerm cream treats hyper pigmentation, tanning, and damage by the sun, freckles, melisma, acne marks, old scars, birth marks and other dark areas of the skin.



Reportedly, Meladerm cream is produced from traditional and natural ingredients and formula combined with optimum manufacturing process and delivery technology. The product does not contain potentially harmful substances such as mercury, hydroquinone, Paraben and steroids resulting in a higher concentration of active ingredients in the cream.



The owner of Civant Skin Care said, “We started with the idea of an effective but safe formula for skin care. The idea was simple enough, but it took four extensive years of research and development to bring out the Meladerm cream.” Referring to the continued R&D in the product, he added, “Even as I speak, our R&D team is working on improving the formula, making Meladerm cream the most advanced of its kind in the market today.”



The cream has to be applied on the affected areas on face and body twice daily. Women who are pregnant or nursing are advised to avoid usage of the cream and people with skin concerns should consult a doctor before choosing to buy Meladerm cream. The results may vary depending on the skin conditions of individuals.



Kathy H, who is in her forties and a regular user of Meladerm cream, said, “It is worth the money and lives up to the hype.” She offered a tip on using Meladerm cream, “Help it along by wearing sunscreen and be patient.”



Customers can buy Meladerm cream online at the website of Civant Skin Care. They can also purchase the product via post or over the phone. Details regarding Meladerm cream can be viewed at http://www.meladermskincare.com or at the Civant Skin Care official website.



About Civant Skin Care and Meladerm cream

Civant Skin Care, based in Warrenville of Illinois State, has been involved in the research, development, production and sale of Meladerm cream. Meladerm, produced from natural ingredients, is a formula developed by Civant Skin Care for skin lightening by combating hyper pigmentation, freckles, old scars, sun damage, dark discolorations etc. of the skin.



Media Contact

http://www.meladermskincare.com