Meladerm Cream Provides Total Solutions for All Forms of Hyperpigmentation

Panama City, Panama -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- People desperately seek skincare products to solve their problems like hyperpigmentation, dark skin and uneven skin tones. They try this product and that product, not really knowing which one will work for them. There are helpful reviews online that can help women decide what is the right product to buy. For example, FairSkinDiva.com is one website with detailed information and a review on Meladerm.



The skincare industry is making lots of money every year. People desperately seek skincare products to solve their problems like hyperpigmentation, dark skin and uneven skin tones. They try this product and that product, not really knowing which one will work for them. Women are spoilt for choice when it comes to skincare solutions. The problem with having to many choices is that it gets very confusing and it is common to end up wasting money on a product that doesn't produce results.



There are helpful reviews online that can help women decide what is the right product to buy. For example, FairSkinDiva.com is one website with detailed information and a review on Meladerm. When it comes to a trusted brand with high quality products, Meladerm makes the list. The website covers information such as ingredients Meladerm uses, what kind of skin problems it addresses, what people are saying about it and if it is safe to use.



Meladerm cream is the brainchild of Civant Skin Care. After 4 years of extensive research, this skin lightening cream made its debut in 2003. The purpose of the cream is to improve skin conditions related to skin discoloration. Therefore, people who are suffering from hyperpigmentation, freckles, melasma, acne marks, old scars, dark spots or sun spots, uneven skin tone, and sun damaged skin can benefit from this cream. Civant Skin Care still continues to do research and development in the area of skin lightening.



Those that seek out natural products will be happy with Meladerm. Its ingredients utilizes many natural plant extracts. Here are some of the ingredients found in the cream: Alpha Arbutin, TEGO® Cosmo C 250, Gigawhite, kojic acid, licorice extract, mulberry extract and bearberry extract. The cream can be used on sensitive skin as it is gentle and safe to use.



One of the highlights of Meladerm skin lightening cream is that it does NOT use hydroquinone. Hydroquinone is used in many skin lightening creams because it is effective. Unfortunately, it is not safe and has been linked to cancer. Countries such as Europe, Japan, Australia and South Africa has banned the use of hydroquinone in skin care products. Meladerm also does not contain steroid, mercury and paraben.



Civant Skincare continues to find ways to make their cream more effective. Over the years, the company has made improvements to their formula. Their dedication to new innovations means users can expect only the best from them.



According to Corin Verduzco, the author of FairSkinDiva.com, "For anything to lighten age spots, the ingredients must interfere with the production of melanin. Melanin is the color pigment of the skin." She points out that results will differ for different people. She explains, "The results also depend on your skin tone, severity of your age spots, and the daily sun exposure." There are ways to maximize the effect of the cream and Corin shares that on her website.



Check out FairSkinDiva.com to find out more about Meladerm skin lightening cream. Readers will get a better idea what the cream can do and if they should spend their money on it. The website has included links to the official Civant Skincare website where readers can order the product.



About FairSkinDiva.com

FairSkinDiva.com is a website that is dedicated to helping people who are struggling with hyperpigmentation problems. Besides learning more about Meladerm, readers can also find articles on various remedies to reduce the appearance of dark spots. For additional information, please go to http://www.fairskindiva.com



Contact

Corin Verduzco

fairskindiva@gmail.com

Fort Worth, TX

Website URL: http://www.fairskindiva.com