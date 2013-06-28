Meladerm Skin Lightening Cream Review: Full Breakdown

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Meladerm is a skin lightening cream developed by world-renowned cosmetics company, Civant Skin Care. This product is designed to reduce the effects of skin conditions such as dark spots, melasma, acne scars, dark underarms, and other dark pigment related issues. It has recently become quite popular on the Internet but is it actually effective? Does Meladerm really work? Read the full review below.



The official website for this product states that the Meladerm cream goes to work and shows visible results in as little as 2 weeks of use. This is considered to be extremely good due to the fact that other similar skin lightening products state on their packaging that they must be used for a minimum of 1 month or longer to see any true effects. Meladerm, on the other hand, begins showing exceptional results in just 2 weeks.



You can learn more about Meladerm and find out where to purchase it by visiting the official Meladerm product page on Civant's website.



Customer reviews of Meladerm suggest that the product does work as intended. Many people have used it to diminish dark spots on the face, legs, hands, and other areas of the body. The cream has also been proven to work really well for lightening up dark armpits and even knees.



All that needs to be done to use Meladerm is to apply the cream once a day to the desired area. It works by targeting the melanin within the epidermis and correcting the pigment to "lighten" the darkened or miscolored areas of the skin.



Meladerm is reasonably priced at $49.99 per bottle. Civant's website does, however, provide options for purchasing multiple or larger bottles of the skin lightening cream which offer discounts.



To pick up a bottle of Meladerm Pigment Reducing Complex for yourself simply visit this website.



The vast majority of ingredients that are found within Meladerm consist of all-natural plant extracts. Unlike other similar products Meladerm does NOT contain hydroquinone, an ingredient that has been determined to be linked to cancer in lab rats and banned from use in cosmetics in many countries. Meladerm is made up of natural, safe ingredients that are gentle on the skin. There have also been no side effects reported from consumers that have used this cosmetic.



Meladerm was rated the #1 best selling skin lightening cream for a few years in a row, too.



