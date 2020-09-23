New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2020 -- The expansion of the automotive and construction industry, the rising focus on home decoration, and the increasing use of melamine in high resistance concrete have resulted in boosting the Melamine market.



The Global Melamine market is forecast to reach USD 10.21 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Melamine, also known as triaminotriazine, has a molecular formula of C3H6N6, which is an organic compound. It is a trimer of cyanamide, comprising of 1, 3, 5-triazine skeleton. Like cyanamide, this organic compound comprises of 67% nitrogen by mass. The derivate of triaminotriazine has fire retardant traits as it releases nitrogen gas when charred or burned.



The report is updated with the latest market and economic scenario with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry and its future impact is covered in the report.



Market Size – USD 7.16 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.9%, Market Trends – The increasing use of melamine in high resistance concrete.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Borealis AG, BASF SE, East China Engineering Science & Technology Co. Ltd (ECEC), Cornerstone Chemical Company, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Grupa Azoty Zaklady Azotowe Pulawy SA, Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited (MHTL), INEOS Group, Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc. and Mitsui Chemicals Inc.



The Melamine industry is segmented into:



Forms Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Melamine Foam

Melamine Resin



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Laminates

Thermoset Plastics

Wood Adhesives

Surface Coatings

Others



End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Building & Construction

Textile

Chemical

Automotive

Others



Regional Outlook of Melamine Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Melamine market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Advantages of Melamine Market Report:



Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Melamine sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Melamine industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Melamine industry

Analysis of the Melamine market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and the latest trends in the industry



Key considerations of the Melamine Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Melamine industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



