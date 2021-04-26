New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- The Global Melamine market is forecast to reach USD 10.21 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Melamine, also known as triaminotriazine, has a molecular formula of C3H6N6, which is an organic compound. It is a trimer of cyanamide, comprising of 1, 3, 5-triazine skeleton. Like cyanamide, this organic compound comprises of 67% nitrogen by mass. The derivate of triaminotriazine has fire retardant traits as it releases nitrogen gas when charred or burned. Melamine resins can be produced from it, by combining with formaldehyde and other agents.



The global Melamine market research report is a comprehensive study of the industry and has been recently added by Reports and Data to its extensive database. This informative research report is furnished with the latest happenings of the world in regards to the coronavirus pandemic. The report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of the pandemic and the economic scenario of the industry. The present and future impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market are also covered in the report.



Top players operating in the market and profiled in this report are



Borealis AG, BASF SE, East China Engineering Science & Technology Co. Ltd (ECEC), Cornerstone Chemical Company, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Grupa Azoty Zaklady Azotowe Pulawy SA, Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited (MHTL), INEOS Group, Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc. and Mitsui Chemicals Inc.



The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities and costs. Research analysts have formulated this report through extensive primary and secondary research on the regional segmentation.



The report further analyzes the segmentation of the Melamine market based on product types and application spectrum with special emphasis on the manufacturing and production process and market reach.



For better understanding, based on types, the market is segmented into



Melamine Foam



Melamine Resin



Based on the application spectrum, the market is segmented into



Laminates



Thermoset Plastics



Wood Adhesives



Surface Coatings



Others



The detailed analysis of the global Melamine market has been formulated with the help of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. To sum up, everything that has been stated, the report offers an accurate estimation and reliable evaluation of the global Melamine market to provide insights into the business sphere.



