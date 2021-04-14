Melamine Market to cross US$ 2.8 Billion by 2027

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- Global Melamine Market: Key Highlights:



The global demand for melamine is likely to reach cross US$ 2.8 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR of more than 4% from 2019-2027. Demand for melamine is largely attributed to strong growth in the global construction industry and rising demand for lightweight and low-emission automotives.



Melamine readily reacts with formaldehyde to produce melamine-formaldehyde (MF) resins. Several other types of melamine resins include melamine-urea-formaldehyde (MUF), hexamethoxymethyl, etherified melamine, and melamine pyrophosphate.



MF resins are widely employed in the manufacture of laminated wooden panels. These resins exhibit strong resistance to heat, stain, abrasion, and chemical reaction; thus, these are extensively employed in construction applications such as remodeling, furniture, and specialties laminates for electrical applications.



Global Melamine Market: Drivers and Opportunities:



Rapid urbanization, increase in disposable income, and rise in standard of living are key factors contributing to robust growth of the building and construction industry. This is one of the key drivers for the melamine market.

Melamine foams exhibit high sound absorption capacity and possess an intrinsic property of flame retardancy. As a result, these foams are used in buildings, acoustic panels, suspended baffles, and metal ceiling panels.

Few companies such as BASF SE, OWA Sonex, and Zhong Yuan Da Hua Co. Ltd are engaged in the production of flexible melamine foams. These foams are employed in several applications in industries such as construction, transportation, and consumer products (including cleaners).



Melamine resins are also used in the production of adhesives that are largely employed in panel laminations, hotline fixing of car seats, headlamps, trim, and other interior component assemblies in the automotive industry. Thus, rising importance of lightweight vehicles with lower emissions and increased fuel efficiency is expected to eliminate the usage of fixtures such as screws, nuts, and clamps in automotive assembling.



Global Melamine Market: Application Overview



The melamine market is largely driven by demand for laminates in building & construction activities. In terms of volume, laminates accounted for more than 50% share of the global melamine market in 2018. MF resin laminates exhibit strong resistance to heat and chemicals. These resins are employed in the production of high-pressure and low-pressure laminates, which are used in kitchen, furniture, exterior wall cladding, partition walls, and laminated floorings.



Adhesives & sealants is another key application of melamine; this segment is projected to witness above-average growth rate during the forecast period. Other key applications of melamine include molding compounds, paints & coatings, flame retardants, textile resins, concrete plasticizers, and paper finish.

MF resins exhibit strong thermosetting properties. Hence, these are molded into a variety of translucent and heat-resistant products that are odorless and tasteless. Fillers such as purified alpha-cellulose pigments and dyes are also incorporated in the plastic to produce a variety of plastic products. These include tableware, ashtrays, pot handles, appliance components, insulators, and toys.



