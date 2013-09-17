A Canadian Fashion Designer Taking the World by Storm Looks for Funds for Manufacturing

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- The fashion business is becoming a crowded game, but a young Canadian designer by the name of Melany Rowe is beginning to leave her mark, and is getting closer and closer to making that mark permanent.



There is no doubt that when you peer into the looking glass at the Glamorous Wedding Collection and Formal Designer Collection created by Melany Rowe, an individual is going to feel like a part of a Hollywood Red Carpet event. Melany Rowe has come into the industry with a bang with her gown designs that are polished, pretty, and above all glamorous. Intricate, hand-sewn beading, detailed floral techniques, and feathers, adorn her Bridal & Evening gowns.



In her debut season with Western Canada Fashion Week (WCFW), she has managed to elicit the attention of Couture Fashion & Celebrity Bloggers, and one of a kind boutique stores in New York, Los Angeles, and her native Montreal, QC. Additionally, she has been invited to ‘Couture Fashion Week’ in New York as well as Cannes, France for the ‘Cannes Film Festival’. In addition, the designer has been accepted to show her gowns at the Si Sposaitalia Collezioni in Milan, Italy. She has recently shot the look book for her website with high end Fashion Photographer Amanda Diaz.



So with Hollywood knocking at her door and New York spreading the word, Melany Rowe is ready to put her production in the trusted hands of a high end garment manufacturer that specializes in luxury apparel and hand embellishment techniques.



Melany Rowe is looking for funding to take her two collections to the next level by producing quantity with quality. All the sample dresses are created in house with great attention to the details before being sent to the manufacturer to be sewn in quantity. The funding donated will be used to purchase larger quantities of fabric and embellishments which will result in Melany Rowe being able to manufacture her collections at a lower cost.



The orders are rolling in and Melany is looking for help to get them out the door and onto the racks of some incredible boutiques.



To read more about Melany Rowe, or to contribute, please visit: http://igg.me/at/melanyrowe



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