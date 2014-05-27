Melatonin Market Size, Industry Share, Trends and Forecast, 2013 -2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- This report covers forecast and analysis for the melatonin market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2012 along with forecast from 2013 to 2019 based on both volumes (tons) and revenue (USD million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the melatonin market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the melatonin market on the global and regional level.



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In order to provide the users of this report with a comprehensive view of this market, we have included a detailed value chain analysis. An analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view of the melatonin market by segmenting the market based on regions and applications. All the application segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market has been estimated from 2013 to 2019. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) along with country specific demand and forecast for the U.S., China and Japan. This segmentation includes demand for individual applications in all the regions.



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The report covers a detailed competitive outlook including market shares and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Neurim Pharmaceuticals, Flynn Pharma Ltd, Fidia Farmaceutici S.P.A., Natrol Inc, and Schiff Nutrition International Inc. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategy, SWOT analysis and recent developments. The market has been segmented as below:



Melatonin Market - Application Analysis

Dietary supplements

Medicine

Food & beverages

Others

The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of the above applications segments with respect to the following regions:



Melatonin Market - Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Rest of the World



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Melamine Formaldehyde Market for Tableware, Laminates, Adhesives, Paints & Coatings, Sanitary Ware, Electricals & Household Appliances and Other Applications - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019



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The report covers the forecast and analysis for the melamine formaldehyde market on a global and regional level. The report provides historical data of 2012 and forecast from 2013 to 2019. Growing construction and furniture industry coupled with increasing demand in China from industries such as automotive, textile, paper, secondary processed products, paints and coatings, among others is expected to drive the global melamine formaldehyde market from 2013 to 2019.



This report analyzes the global melamine formaldehyde market in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million) from 2012 to 2019. The report includes major driving and restraining factors for the melamine formaldehyde market and highlights opportunities for the market in the near future. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein product segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, general attractiveness and company market share.



The study segments the market on the basis of applications of melamine formaldehyde, and each application is further studied as per its regional demand from 2012 to 2019. The major geographical regions analyzed in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. All the product and application segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the CAGR for the market is estimated between 2013 and 2019.



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