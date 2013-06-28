MelatoninReviews.com Helps Visitors Find the World's Best Melatonin Supplements

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Melatonin is an important hormone found in animals, plants, and humans. Melatonin helps the body with a number of important tasks, including, most importantly, falling asleep. Every day, people all over the world use melatonin and melatonin supplements to fall asleep. Melatonin can also help treat seasonal affective disorder, headaches, and a number of other conditions.



Melatonin can be purchased without a prescription and there are hundreds of melatonin supplements available both online and offline.



Although all melatonin supplements contain melatonin, the exact ingredient profile can vary widely. Some melatonin supplements are designed for fitness enthusiasts, for example, while other melatonin supplements are designed solely as sleep aids.



A spokesperson for MelatoninReviews.com explains:



“We’ve designed our website to be as easy as possible to use. Visitors can find our site after searching for reviews of specific melatonin supplements online. Or, they can directly visit our homepage to discover a wide range of information about melatonin supplements in general.”



In addition to reviewing specific melatonin supplements, melatonin has a wide variety of uses.



Of course, like any supplement, melatonin comes with side effects.



“In general, melatonin side effects are mild. If side effects occur at all, they include daytime sleepiness, dizziness, and headaches. Fortunately, melatonin is a non-addictive hormonal supplement, which makes it easy for users to take it only when needed without worrying about forming unhealthy habits.”



Melatonin is unlike a traditional sleeping pill. Instead of filling the body with unnatural chemicals, melatonin simply boosts the body’s amount of a naturally-occurring hormone. Modern lifestyles have stunted melatonin production in many people due to the use of screens late at night as well as light pollution in cities. When the body’s production of melatonin drops, it can lead to many sleepless nights.



Melatonin is a naturally-occurring hormone that can be used as a sleep aid.



