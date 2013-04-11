Melbourne Based Cramer Design Showcases Its Innovative Luxury Home and Townhouse Designs

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- Cramer Design, a company dedicated in providing professional building designs and development consulting, is now showcasing its innovative luxury home and townhouse designs via their online portfolio. The company whose designs have featured in many popular architectural magazines provides design solutions for nearly every type of building and is recognized in the Melbourne real estate industry as one of the prominent company for luxury home and townhouse designs.



The media spokesperson of Cramer Design quoted on the additions to their new website, “Our new site has been designed to concentrate on the various services we have been offering since our establishment in 2000. Our portfolio displays multiple perspectives of each innovative design including a basic proposed layout. The final designs we provide are always customized according to the requirements of the clients. The site also lists the types of architectural design solutions we offer.”



Cramer Design is a member of many prestigious organizations such as the Australian Architectural Association and the Building Designers Association Victoria. The company’s designs have been published in magazines such as Abode and Top Homes. Furthermore many awards have been given to Cramer Design’s luxury home and townhouse design. Construction companies and individual clients have given great praise to the customer focused architectural designs Cramer Design provides.



The site also has a dedicated testimonial section in which not only admirations of the designs is expressed but the extensive contacts Cramer Design has created in their nearly 13 years of experience in the industry is mentioned multiple times. According to the satisfied clients, Cramer Design always completes projects on specified deadlines with top-notch finishing and a professional manner. The architectural design company informed that their objective is not only to provide initial designs for their clients but to guide them in making their dream home a reality.



About Cramer Design

Cramer Design is one of the leading companies in providing professional building designs and development consulting. The architectural design company is based out of Melbourne and through their online platform, http://www.cramerdesign.com.au/, portfolio of their inventive projects and details regarding various design solutions offered can be viewed. The company is known for its innovative designs of luxury homes and townhouses.



For more information about Townhouse Design, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of cramerdesign.com.au, please call at +61 39570 1152 or email to enquiries@cramerdesign.com.au.