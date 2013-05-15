Melbourne Based Party Equipments for Hire Provider Now Offers Exclusive Party Packages

Melbourne, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Dial a Jukebox, a company that provides various party equipments for hire, is now offering special packages that can create exciting party environments. The packages the company is currently providing include an iPod Package, which contains high ampere speakers, iPod lead and effect lights all inclusive with a free delivery, and the Lighting Special, containing professional lighting systems such as pulse lightings, strobes, effect lights, helicopter lights, smoke machines etc. Dial a Jukebox also offers other party equipments like jukeboxes, karaoke, and cocktail machines and delivers them throughout Melbourne.



Primarily a Jukebox and karaoke provider, Dial a Jukebox has now become a one-stop destination for all party needs. The company has been offering its service for past 20 years and has extensive range of products which can be used to throw a memorable party. The company’s collection of jukeboxes has been talk of town, with traditional styles to latest digital touch screen jukeboxes all can be hired through them. Dial a Jukebox informed that since they are well adverse with latest technological party equipments, they only provide products that are of premium quality.



The karaoke jukebox is one of their most famous equipments, as it is a comprehensive unit for karaoke parties. The touch screen jukebox comes with a flat screen TV which fits right above the jukebox to utilize space. Two high ampere speakers with stands are also inclusive which have quality sound. This jukebox is specifically created for karaoke as it contains a software that has over 4,500 popular songs of different genres from 50s till date and sing-a-long video clip is also displayed corresponding to each song. The company informed that they also update latest songs in the jukebox before delivering the equipment. Customers looking for karaoke hire often find the jukebox a complete set for their karaoke party needs and often come back to rehire the innovative karaoke jukebox.



The company’s cocktail machines have also been complimented by the customers. Dial a Jukebox offers variety of mixers for their cocktail machines, which only require addition of alcohol and are then ready to be served. Non-alcoholic slushy drinks for kids’ events are also available through the company.



Dial a Juke Box is one of the leading companies in Melbourne that provides various party equipments for hire such as jukeboxes, karaoke, cocktail machines, speakers, lightings etc. Through their online platform, http://www.dialajukebox.com.au/, details of the various products and services offered by the company can be viewed. The company is known for delivering its equipments throughout Melbourne and for offering them at affordable pricing.



For more information about Jukebox and Karaoke Hire, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of dialajukebox.com.au, please call at 03 9887 1741 or email to letsparty@dialajukebox.com.au.