Melbourne Builder Specializes in Designing and Building Dream Homes

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- Many have thought about building their dream home, but few ever take the first step because of the horror stories and fears of custom home building. Ramsay Builders promises three things to potential customers: communication, professionalism and quality. “It is these three things that have made us number one in Melbourne, and it is these three things that will keep us at number one,” said Heather Grant, Marketing Consultant.



Because building a home can be a very difficult and trying process, Ramsay homes has tried to ameliorate as much as possible on the home builder by providing a complete package in a simple, four step process. “Our home packages are fully turn-key, ready to move in homes. We even provide landscaping as a part of the home price,” Grant continued. Ramsay’s fixed price contract guarantees a completion date and budget.



Each plan is fully customizable and flexible to meet the needs of the customer. “With our consultant services, there is very little a customer will have to concern themselves with. Our interior and color consultants help with everything inside and the design consultant will provide the exterior looks,” says Grant.



About Ramsay Builders

Covering a large portion of Melbourne, there are several current development sites Ramsay is currently building homes. Interested folks may visit http://www.ramsaybuilders.com.au to see examples of floor plans, exteriors or to learn more about Ramsay’s four step process.



Company Name: Ramsay Builders

Website: ramsaybuilders.com.au

Contact: Heather Grant

Email: heather@searchmg.com.au

Phone: 03 9544 8310

Fax: 03 9544 8690