Melbourne City Conference Centre - Experience Good Conference Amenities for Corporate Events

Melbourne, VIC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Among the rush of Melbourne’s Central Business Area lies a hidden value; Melbourne City conference centre. Devoted in providing the best which one needs, Melbourne conference centre may be the perfect location for corporate events. Ideally situated in the area of Melbourne Main, Library, QV, Chinatown and RMIT University; one can certainly grab a bite, take a sip during walk, or shop before or after their corporate events, since their restaurants and public transportations are very close.



The desire for Melbourne City Conference Center is based on its distinctive selection of locations, for more than 140 years. Our locations incorporate a History-listed Chapel contemporary 700-seater Audience, a comfortable Cost Hall and Chapel Hall; correspondingly made to look after occasions which range from group-building courses, gatherings and party or exercise classes, to classes, seminars, live shows and weddings.



One’s corporate events will be a grand success with their group of AV service staff and devoted event Planner, working relentlessly to make sure quality in almost all facets of one’s location hire. World Vision, BP and Institute of Chartered Accountants are some of the numerous businesses which have benefited from the usage of MCCC’s devoted amenities.



About foothillscc.com.au

The Foothills Conference Center is situated in Melbourne Victoria. The contemporary and fashionable conference center is unlike every other conference location in Melbourne, Victoria. The Foothills Conference Center is placed with stunning relaxing sights, contemporary functions and an environment of peace and concentration. Their helpful team can be obtained to people, providing them a number of purpose venues, meeting area and venue hire assistance to select one of the best among them. Their Event Manager can be obtained whenever one require them, and will help one every step of the best way to make this conference and following meetings the most remarkable one.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:

State:VIC

Country:Australia

Contact Name:Li Penman

Contact Email:lip@foothillscc.com.au

Complete Address:48 Edinburgh Road

Zip Code: 3138

Contact Phone:03 97809987

website: http://www.foothillscc.com.au/