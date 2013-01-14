Melbourne Company Continues to Take All Metals in 2013

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- Melbourne based company Skyscrap Metal lead the competition in 2013 by accepting all kinds of scrap metal, something competitors are yet to offer.



As Melbourne’s premiere scrap metal facility, Skyscrap scraps any and all metal, but also takes old TV’s, fridges, washing machines, home appliances and anything made of metal.



“As we move closer to our tenth year of service, we want to extend our thanks to our customers and offer the best possible prices on scrap metal and junk cars,” David continued.



Keeping old and junked cars is not only an eyesore but may get you in trouble with the law for garbage on the street. David, marketing manager for Skyscrap metal says;



“We will come and get the car from you, pay you in cash and leave. No hassle, no worries and certainly no major ordeal to remove the junked car from your property.”



Skyscrap Metal is a full service scrap metal dealer. Bring any unwanted metal to Skyscrap and get paid in cash. For 2013, Skyscrap is accepting any old and used car in any condition – and is paying top dollar for it.



“All of our 2013 quotes reward our customers with the best and fairest prices for any and all unwanted goods,” David continued.



In addition to residential and vehicle scrap, Skyscrap also buys commercial scrap metal like wiring, pipes and miscellaneous metals. If it is made of metal, Skyscrap will buy it.



“It does not matter to us. We want any and all scrap metal, and we will pay you in cash, same day, for your metal,” David said.



To learn more about Skyscrap Metal or its many scrap metal services, visit their website at http://skyscrapmetal.com.au/



Contact:

Company Name: Skyscrap Metal

Email: info@skyscrapmetal.com.au

Website: http://skyscrapmetal.com.au/