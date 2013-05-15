Melbourne Counselling Offers Innovative Therapy That Can Help Individuals Reach Their Full Potential

Melbourne, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Melbourne Counselling is offering therapy with a humanistic and relational approach to locate the core of the hindrances individuals face in their personal lives. The company informed that these mental barriers often require guidance from a professional therapist and finding solutions by oneself may not be always possible. Melbourne Counselling offers therapy to children, adolescents and adults who are facing personal problems such as depression, anxiety, phobias, OCD, relationship problems and many more psychological conditions.



The clinical psychologist of Melbourne Counselling, Jeff Edmonds, Psy.D. has extensive experience and has worked with many individuals of all ages in San Diego and Melbourne. He has provided therapies at emergency department interventions, inpatient and office-based psychological interventions, and offered school and home based counseling services. Through education, broad experience and own natural inclinations Jeff Edmonds has come up with therapies that are combination of cognitive and behavioral strategies which are highly effective for individuals who are facing psychological symptoms.



Melbourne Counselling’s website provides list of recommended books that individuals can refer, to introspect their mental condition and find a suitable approach for solving them. Links to other popular and official websites are further given to provide other useful resources for developing self-help skills. Articles and latest news on psychological problems are also consistently published on the site.



Melbourne Counselling informed that people often find it difficult to judge when they should see a therapist and whether it is necessary to do so. The company added that change is simple to some but for other it is difficult. If problems remain for prolonged duration and the condition does not improve then getting professional help is strongly suggested, stated Melbourne Counselling. The company further added that many individuals who initially fear therapy often end up feeling much more confident and their lives are gradually changed to desired state.



Melbourne Counselling is one of the leading companies that provides personal therapy to children, adolescents and adults facing depression, anger, anxiety, phobias, OCD, relationship problems, personality disorders, effects of abuse & trauma, parental problems and existential angst.



