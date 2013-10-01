Melbourne Digital Marketing Agency Twenty4 Advises Businesses to Go Digital

Cremorne, VIC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- According to industry statistics, web-based email usage has dropped approximately 59% among the teenage users, who prefer communication by texts, instant messaging systems and social media. Furthermore, 78% of corporate email users check their email via their cell phones. What this means for the average business online is they need an overhaul of their digital marketing strategy, says Zaac Woodhead, spokesperson for twenty4, a digital marketing agency in Melbourne.



"Email is not the only activity being taken over by smartphones. Consumers also browse on mobile phones quite differently than they do when browsing on laptops or computers at home, so mobile SEO is a little bit more complex. This is mainly due to the fact that consumers are probably on the move and using a smaller screen and keyboard. Yet despite this, many brands make the mistake of not adapting their websites between devices. This is a big mistake." Says Woodhead.



Further industry statistics show 40% of smartphone owners compare prices when shopping in the stores with their mobile device. This comes as no surprise to Woodhead, who says, "To create a positive user experience, businesses need to adapt their website to suit a mobile environment, slow-to-load pages and reduced functionality won’t have visitors coming back." He further goes on to say if businesses do not have a separate mobile site, this isn't necessary a bad thing. "Now you have the opportunity to build one from scratch, with a mobile SEO strategy from the get-go."



Whether a company is looking for a marketing partner to help ramp up a 21st century website plan or the company needs to re-vamp an existing website and email marketing campaign, twenty4 spokesperson Zaac Woodhead suggests businesses select someone with experience and a passion for digital marketing. "The old days of marketing are long gone. Today's up and coming businesses need a partner to help them keep up with the massive number of changes and avenues available. That's where we step in. Our passion is with digital marketing; leading clients through the age of all things digital. We get to know every business, their marketplace and their customers. We think about trends, platforms and innovation."



About twenty4

twenty4 is a Digital Agency in Melbourne. They pride themselves on being marketers who understand design, technology and the digital landscape. Offline they have offices in both Melbourne and Sydney. They specialize in Digital Strategy, Creative, and Technology, while also looking after Web Development, eCommerce, SEO, Social Media, and mobile. They handle marketing for all fields, including retail, corporate, government, entertainment and not-for-profit brands and industries.