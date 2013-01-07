Melbourne Dining with a Twist: Hare and Grace Offers Outstanding Wedding Reception

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- An intimate dinner for two, an office get-together or a wedding reception in Melbourne's CBD, Hare and Grace Eatery and Minibar has everything you need for an outstanding dining experience.



“Come to the Hare and Grace for one of our special summer cocktails or dine in and experience our staff’s creative dishes, all with local produce and seasonal herbs” said the marketing manager for Hare and Grace.



As a summer special, Hare and Grace are preparing Wagyu beef burgers daily from 12-3 and 6-late Monday to Friday.



“Come in on Monday for our special ‘Bu’R’gger’ Monday special. It’s our way of celebrating the Bugger-Monday blues,” the manager continued.



Of course, if you are planning a special event, Hare and Grace has the perfect venue for you and your guests. For a truly memorable time, contact Hare and Grace for a discussion of your needs.



“Our backdrop of the Rialto Tower and City Skyline make for a breathtaking view that complements our open-air terrace and garden,” the manager continued.



Among their services, Hare and Grace are also a full consultancy service for those seeking hospitality start-up.



“We recognize the difficulties many have in starting fresh. We have been through the growing pains and difficult spots with our own business. Allow our expertise in this area to assist you in developing a business plan that will build loyalty, dining experience and a large profit at the bank,” says the marketing manager.



Those interested in learning more about Hare and Grace and its variety of services should visit their website at http://www.hareandgrace.com