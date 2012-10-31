Melbourne Podiatrist Shows How to Avoid Foot Torture This Spring Carnival

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2012 -- Melbourne Podiatrist and head of the Pivotal Podiatry Clinic, Leah Waters, has today released the “Melbourne Spring Carnival Foot Survival Guide”.



“A day at the races shouldn't mean you have to suffer from sore feet,” says Waters, who wrote the guide to help women prepare their feet for the spring racing carnival coming up at Flemington next week.



The guide can be viewed at - http://pivotalpodiatry.com.au/melbourne-spring-carnival-foot-survival-guide



The "Spring Racing Carnival Foot Survival Guide” includes information on:



- Shoes - the most comfortable types, different materials for different weather and brand choices

- Prevention and Foot Care - take gel cushion cushions and padding, treat feet and toenails in the days leading up to the races

- What To Do At Races - know what to do when disaster strikes!



Waters says that many of the women, who go to the races, often end up with sore feet from bad shoe choices, poor foot preparation or existing foot problems they haven't attended to. This is a major cause of them walking out of the races barefoot…not a classy sight!



“It’s not a good look and you are also at risk of cutting your feet on sharp objects or glass,” adds Waters, who suggests that when you go to the races, make sure you sneak a pair of flexible ballet flats into your clutch, just to be on the safe side.



The first day of the ‘Spring Carnival’, Derby Day, scheduled for Saturday, November 3, 2012, is usually a very classy and fashion-conscious event, that attracts women and girls that like to dress up nice, when they go to the races.



By reading the Spring Carnival Foot Survival Guide, it will help race goers “save themselves the embarrassment of walking around barefoot and allow them to enjoy the day more… by being in comfort,” notes the podiatrist, who wrote the guide in response to her friends frequent questioning about what they should do to their feet when they go to the races.



