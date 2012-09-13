Melissa Data Releases Information That Shows the Effectiveness of Highly Personalized Direct Mail

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- Melissa Data, a company that specializes in providing data quality and address management solutions including mailing lists and much more, has just released statistics that show how Personalized Saturation Mailing Lists can be an extremely effective way for business owners to reach local residents.



According to Greg Brown, vice president of marketing for Melissa Data, highly personalized color direct mail was found to typically generate a 6.5 percent response rate—which is over three times higher than the usual 2.0 percent response rate that occurs as the result of non-personalized direct mail.



“Personalizing your direct mail piece with the resident’s name dramatically increases the likelihood of being opened and read,” Brown said.



With a Saturation Mailing, also known as an occupant or walk-sequence mailing list, companies can mail to a complete zip code or a targeted carrier route within a certain area. Because most clients of small businesses live within a short distance, Saturation Mailing lists can help with instant name recognition throughout the area, which in turn can lead to an increase in customers.



Melissa Data provides the same service as the United States Postal Service’s Every Door Direct Mail (EDDM) program for virtually the same cost, but with significant savings on postage and the added bonus of obtaining resident names for free.



According to Melissa Data, a Saturation Mailing can save you 20-25 percent off the cost of Standard Mail® and as much as 50-60 percent off the cost of First-Class Mail®. The Saturation Mailing Lists also feature more than 142 million United States addresses from which to choose; 77 percent of which include names. In addition, customers do not have to pay sales tax when they download their lists.



Customers who would like to buy mailing lists from Melissa Data may start the process in one of two easy ways: they can either call the company’s toll free number directly, or they may click on the “Contact Us” button located on the home page. Anyone who has questions about consumer mailing lists or any of the other services that the company provides is welcome to use the handy “live chat” feature, which will connect them with a friendly and knowledgeable staff member.



About Melissa Data

Since 1985, Melissa Data has been a leading provider of data quality and address management solutions. Melissa Data’s data quality software, Cloud services and data integration components verify, standardize, consolidate, enhance and update U.S., Canadian, and global contact data, including addresses, phone numbers and email addresses for improved communications and ROI. Melissa Data also offers change of address processing, data appending, and fresh sales leads and mailing lists for direct marketing success. For more information, please visit http://www.melissadata.com/dm/mailing-lists/index.htm