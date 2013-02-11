Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Investor Alert: Lawsuit over Alleged Misleading and False Statements Filed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- An investor in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. in connection certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



Investors who purchased a large amount of shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) between April 19, 2012 and January 2, 2013, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: April 8, 2013. NASDAQ:MLNX investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges on on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased the common stock of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) between April 19, 2012 and January 2, 2013, that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. and certain of its officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing allegedly materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's financial performance and future prospects



Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) reported that its annual Revenue rose from $259.25 million in 2011 to $500.80 million in 2012 and that its Net Income surged from $9.98million to $111.38 million in 2012.



On April 18, 2012, Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. reported its financial results for the first quarter 2012.



Shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) grew from $65.91 per share on April 19, 2012, to as high as $119.93 per share on Sept. 6, 2012.



Then on Jan. 2, 2013, Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. announced that its fourth quarter revenue is projected to be in the range of $119 million to $121 million, below the company’s previous guidance of $145 million to $150 million, bringing 2012 annual revenue to approximately $500 million, up from $259 million in 2011.



Shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) declined to as low as $47.761 per share on Jan. 8, 2013.



On Feb. 8, 2013, NASDAQ:MLNX shares closed at $52.97 per share, which is less than half its current 52 week High.



