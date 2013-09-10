Mellsa Jasa Seo Expands Their Digital Marketing Offering to the Central Jakarta Indonesia

Jakarta, Indonesia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- As a result of their work in digital marketing and web design in Leeds and the rest of the indonesia they have become one of the most respected companies in the sector. Now they are set to begin an ambitious program to take on clients in the Central Jakarta, according to Antonius m, founder and CEO of Jasa Seo Mellsa



Having formed a strategic partnership with Jasa website Public Relations in Jakarta and Bandung based Jasa website Public Relations, Jasa Seo Mellsa seeks to replicate their domestic success in the Indonesia market. The company is now offering a full range of services to their new Indonesian clients, not only their well respected digital marketing and web design, but also mobile app creation, graphic design, web hosting and training.



Until recently, digital marketing and web design were seen as two distinct, albeit closely related disciplines. Increasingly they are being regarded as two sides of the same coin. In order to gain a foothold into today's competitive market, a business web site that has been built according to digital marketing best practice from the ground up is becoming essential.



Jasa Seo Mellsa is one web design and digital marketing company that has become successful as a result of this philosophy. By providing their various online services as a holistic, cohesive package they have become a major player in the indonesian market.



The company's web site is replete with details of their services, along with an impressive portfolio of business web sites that they have developed. There are also numerous positive testimonials from clients who have gone on to achieve great results as a result of using their services.



Mr. Anton commented, "We are delighted to bring the same effective digital marketing and web design strategies that have proven so profitable for our Indonesian clients to the Central jakarta. The Internet is a global market, and it makes sense for us to do business with international clients. We have developed some excellent online marketing strategies that have been very successful for our Indonesian customers, incorporating responsive web design and SEO techniques. We are confident that by continuing with our holistic digital marketing philosophy we can replicate the same highly profitable results for our new clients in the Indonesia."



About Mellsa.com

Mellsa.com an online marketing company based out of indonesia. They specialize in employing various techniques to enhance online advertising for companies.They provide a range of online services to businesses across the Indonesia as well as internationally.



Media contact

Mellsa inc

information@mellsa.com

Pondok indah no 22 Jakarta Indonesia

http://www.mellsa.com