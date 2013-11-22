Melondipity Enhances the Festive Spirit by Offering Brightly Colored Toddler Hats

Pompano Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- The festive season has begun, and Melondpity is increasing everybody’s joy with their latest range of brightly colored toddler hats. Made from the finest high quality and super soft materials, these hats keep baby warm and cozy during chilly winters. Aside from this, their unique and cheerful designs, along with a number of fun color options, make baby pictures perfect for all holiday photo sessions!



The latest addition in the range of baby hats from Melondipity.com is the Candy Cane Chevron Red and White Baby or Toddler Hat that comes with optional leg warmers. There are ear flaps and a red pom-pom on top making this Candy Cane hat both fun and comfortable. Divulging other aspects, Ramona Guerrettaz, President of Melondipity.com, mentions, “This hat is hand-knit from 100% Icelandic acrylic yarn. Available in sizes infant (0-6 months), toddler (6-24 months) and toddler – big kid (2-6 years). This baby hat is gender neutral, so it's a great fit for baby boys or baby girls!”



Apart from this winter-perfect hat, this popular online outlet's growing collection of products is dynamic with many other designer baby sun hats, flower hats, beanie hats, and much more. The store also displays stylishly designed headbands and hair accessories appropriate for newborns, babies and toddlers. The collection is unlimited, but at the same time, the pricing structure is reasonable. Customers can shop here and choose by categories, color and size.



About Melondipity

Since its beginning in 2009, Melondipity, a division of United Commerce Group, Inc., has become a nationally recognized name with loyal customers in all 50 states and most countries around the world. The company prides itself on hand-selecting all their baby hats and products and making each customer feel as special as the unique headwear they purchase. At Melondipity, their top priorities have always been to provide a great experience for customers through the products they offer, to provide a user-friendly and beautiful website, and to ensure World Class Customer Care.



To find out more, please visit: http://www.melondipity.com