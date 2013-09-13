Melondipity Enriches Its Collection by Bringing in Cute Baby Sun Hats

Pompano Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- In its attempt to spread cuteness everywhere, Melondipity has made a beautiful addition to its collection through its cute baby sun hats. Every headgear is handpicked with the utmost care to ensure that little ones look even more adorable and feel comfortable as well. The entire assortment is available in a plethora of soothing color choices like white, purple, pink, etc. These sun hats for little wonders have darling flowers, butterflies and other designs. In addition to this, there are hat choices for both baby girls and baby boys.



As an online outlet that believes, any compromise on quality is like going against the very foundation of this establishment, Melondipity works with a team of experts committed to ensuring excellence. Divulging more about their work practices, While addressing the media, Jason Guerrettaz, CEO of United Commerce Group, the owner of Melondipity.com stated, “At Melondipity, our goal has always been to provide a great experience for our customers through the products we offer. The one-of-a-kind products we offer are hand-selected to be not only adorable and unique, but also of the highest quality.”



Toddler hats presented by the online store are great to keep infants, newborns and toddlers warm and protected in every season. These baby hats are available in different sizes and in a number of pretty shades. Another unique presentation by Melondipity is an eye-catching array of toddler sun hats, made from 100% premium quality cotton yarn. With this hat on, the little one is sun safe and ready to receive the inevitable compliments.



Melondipity’s website: http://www.melondipity.com, is comprehensive and provides a good, close look at all its products along with detailed information about their fabric, design and other aspects. Being a user-friendly platform, customers will find it easy to view and order products. The store offers free shipping and is known for its speedy order process.



About Melondipity

Melondipity was created in 2009 and today it is a nationally recognized name with loyal customers in all 50 states and several countries throughout the world. All products are handpicked to give customers unique and stylish headgear to enhance the “cute quotient” of their babies.



Contact Address -:

3850 Bessemer Rd Suite #120

Mt Pleasant, SC 29466

info@melondipity.com

872-222-9428