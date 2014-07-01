Melondipity Now Announces Unique Baby Hats at the Most Affordable Prices

Pompano Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Melondipity now announces a new range of baby sun hats at the most affordable prices. This online store specializes in a wide array of baby hats for all purposes. Now it’s easier than ever to find baby hats without having to go from shop to shop. Shopping with Melondipity is just a matter of a few clicks. One can easily purchase babies hats, toddler sun hat and other baby accessories and get their product delivered within two to three business days.



Melondipity has a huge collection of mesmerizing baby hats, which will attract everyone’s instant attention. Their black and white polka dots baby hat is a sure way to make baby even cuter. To make this hat extra adorable, the hat has been embedded with an over-sized black and white pony which lies on the front side of the hat. This hat is available in four different infant and toddler sizes such as 3 to 12 months, 12 to 24 months, 2 to 4 years and 4 to 6 years. Keeping in mind the soft and delicate head of the baby, 100% cotton material is always used which also protects the baby from harmful UV rays.



Talking more about the Polka Dots Baby and Toddler Sun Hat, a spokesperson, Ramona Guerrettaz, President of Melondipity, LLC stated, “This Chic Stripes and Polka Dots Baby and Toddler Sun Hat from Melondipity is a fun way to spice up your little girl's summer wardrobe! Does she prefer black and white city chic over pinks and purples? Even if she doesn't, she may just enjoy a day of looking chic and sophisticated in this adorable black and white baby sun hat. This sun hat has black and white stripes mixed with black and white polka dots.”



About Melondipity

Since its beginning in 2009, Melondipity, a division of United Commerce Group, Inc., has become a nationally recognized name with loyal customers in all 50 states and several countries throughout the world. The company prides itself on hand-selecting all their baby hats and other products and making each customer feel as special as the unique headwear they purchase. At Melondipity, their number-one goal has always been to provide a great experience for customers through the products they offer, their user-friendly and beautiful website, and with overall customer care.



To know more, please visit: http://www.melondipity.com.