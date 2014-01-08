Melondipity Now Enhances Its Collection of Stylish Baby Headgear by Presenting Cute Baby Hats

Pompano Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- Strengthening its name in the domain of baby fashion with its adorable baby headwear, Melondipity has now launched a fresh array of cute baby Hats. These hats score high in terms of appearance with their unique designs and smart color combinations. The sun hats are wide and spacious, allowing complete protection to the delicate baby skin against the harmful UV rays. Aside from this, Melondipity understands the importance of comfort for little ones; therefore every hat displayed at this store is made from premium quality fabric. The professionals working for Melondipity have cautiously handpicked butter like softness and comfort for every baby.



Being an brand that customers and families have grown to trust for its exceptional baby hats, Melondipity maintains a very strict and uncompromising stand on quality. Aside from this, the store has a client-centric stance which is depicted in its user friendly and interactive website wherein clients can easily view the details of available products, send queries and place orders. Speaking on the same, a spokesperson, Ramona Guerrettaz, President of Melondipity, LLC stated, “We pride ourselves on our great selection, and we appreciate and encourage your feedback on any of our products. Our hope is that the ability to easily interact with us about our products, our site, our service, or whatever else is on your mind will help to keep our products and services relevant and our customers happy.”



At Melondipity, choices of hats in terms of designs and shades are numerous with each design different from the other, but equally excellent in overall look and feel. Embellished with pretty flowers, bows, pom-poms and other cute add-ons the available collection includes choice for both baby girls and boys. Besides this, there are different size options too, as the store’s range comprises hats for newborns and infants as well as kids and toddler hats.



About Melondipity

Since its beginning in 2009, Melondipity, a division of United Commerce Group, Inc., has become a nationally recognized name with loyal customers in all 50 states and several countries throughout the world. The company prides itself on hand-selecting all their baby hats and other products and making each customer feel as special as the unique headwear they purchase. At Melondipity, their number-one goal has always been to provide a great experience for customers through the products they offer, their user-friendly and beautiful website, and with overall customer care.



To know more, please visit: http://www.melondipity.com.

Contact Address -:

3850 Bessemer Rd Suite #120

Mt Pleasant, SC 29466

info@melondipity.com

872-222-9428