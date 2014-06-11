Melondipity Now Enhances Its Product Range by Introducing Cute New Designs of Sun Hats for Babies

Pompano Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Melondipity, a renowned destination for adorable unique head gear for babies, has now enhanced its product range by introducing cute new designs of sun hats for babies. Each of the hats offered by the company has been carefully hand-picked so the little ones not only look adorable, but experience total comfort, as well. The whole collection is comprised of varied and soothing color options to select from, including white, pink, purple, and more. In addition to this, the store has included exciting designs in these baby sun hats, too, like stripes and polka dots, oversized flower or bow on the top, cowboy style hats and several others.



Melondipity is trusted for its uncompromising stand on quality that has helped the outlet deliver top-notch baby hats. In this goal it is supported by a crew of quality experts striving hard to ensure excellence every time. Talking more about their products, a spokesperson, Ramona Guerrettaz, President of Melondipity, LLC stated, “At Melondipity, our number one goal has always been to provide a great experience for our customers through the products we offer, our user-friendly website and our overall customer care. The one-of-a-kind products we offer are hand-selected to be not only adorable and unique, but also of the highest quality.”



The array of hats for little ones at Melondipity also includes toddler hats, kid’s hats, along with different styles such as animal hats, beanie hats, crochet hats, headbands and many other hair accessories. These hats are manufactured from soft and premium fabrics tested on different quality standards and are offered in varied size options.



About Melondipity

Since its beginning in 2009, Melondipity, a division of United Commerce Group, Inc., has become a nationally recognized name with loyal customers in all 50 states and several countries throughout the world. The company prides itself on hand-selecting all their baby hats and other products and making each customer feel as special as the unique headwear they purchase. At Melondipity, their number-one goal has always been to provide a great experience for customers through the products they offer, their user-friendly and beautiful website, and with overall customer care.



To know more, please visit: http://www.melondipity.com.