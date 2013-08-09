Melondipity Now Introduces Its New Range of Baptism Hats for Toddlers

Mt Pleasant, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Melondipity, a renowned baby hats manufacturer, introduced a new range of toddler hats for baby’s baptism. The hats are beautiful and are designed exclusively for this occasion.



Melondipity, a company that has always surprised its customers with beautiful designs and quality material of its baby hats, now offers another reason to make a child’s baptism more memorable. Baptism is a Christian rite of admission into the Christian Church.



The toddler sun hat store offers many hats in its Baptism collection such as Angel White Baptism Baby Headband, Pure and Sweet White Crochet Baby Hat and many more. Customers may browse through the store’s online portal to choose their favorite hat and may purchase their hats using the safe and secure transaction method available at the store.



A representative from the baby sun hat store said, “Our products are handmade in the USA and are quality inspected to ensure that they are in perfect condition for that most important of days, your baby's baptism! We offer a variety of size options.”



The secret behind Melondipity's success is the dedication and passion they show in their work. Their sense of what the customer's expectations are and how to fulfill those expectations has helped them in becoming a major player in this field. Their hardwork has been duly recognized by their customers, who are overwhelmed with the compliments that their baby's hat receive .



About Melondipity

Melondipity began with one mom searching for an adorable and unique hat for her daughter and has grown into a family-owned business run by parents - all for their children. Since its beginning in 2009, Melondipity has become a nationally recognized name with loyal customers in all 50 states and several countries throughout the world. The company pride themselves on hand-selecting all their products and making each customer feel as special as the unique headwear they purchase. At Melondipity, their number-one goal has always been to provide a great experience for customers through the products they offer, their user- friendly website and overall customer care.



For more information, please visit: http://www.melondipity.com