Melondipity Now Offers All New Designs of Baby Sun Hats

Pompano Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Melondipity, a well-known online portal selling baby hats, is now offering all new baby sun hats designs. This store allows parents to choose from a vast selection of designs when it comes to hats for newborns through toddlers. Their products are typically designed to keep the child’s head protected from the cold or the sun while providing extreme comfort.



Their baby hats are fashionable and comfortable, yet stylish. They are made of light weight, extremely soft materials so one can be sure this hat will not scratch their baby's head. These hats are specially designed to help protect babies’ soft skin from UV sunlight. Parents can easily purchase a hat of their choice from the vast collection at affordable prices.



This online boutique allows parents to buy according to their baby's age. In fact, parents can select whether they want toddler hats, baby hats or kids hats. This online store works to fulfill multiple aims; apart from providing comfort to babies, these hats also add cuteness and style.



This online baby hats boutique also customizes hats by allowing parents to personalize or monogram their hats. One can get toddler sun hats with embroidery in numerous vibrant colors which will add to the child’s cheerful mood. These colors are quite easy to coordinate with different dresses.



Apart from sun hats, their head accessories include different hat options like flower hats, animal hats, beanie hats, crochet hats, fashion hats, stocking hats, head bands and much more.



About Melondipity

Melondipity offers a variety of styles, hand-picked by their Melondipity Moms, from cuddly animal hats and beanie hats to warm ear-flap and flower hats and headbands -- both baby boy hats and baby girl hats. If someone is looking for adorable and unique baby hats, toddler hats and kid’s hats, then they won’t need to look any further. The one-of-a-kind products they offer are hand-selected to be not only adorable and unique, but also of the highest quality. They are continually adding new styles and sizes to Melondipity.com.



To know more about them please visit http://www.melondipity.com.



Contact Address:

3850 Bessemer Rd Suite #120

Mt Pleasant, SC 29466

info@melondipity.com

872-222-9428