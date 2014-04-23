Melondipity Offers a Beautiful Range of Toddler Hats for a Baby Shower at Affordable Prices

Pompano Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Melondipity is a prominent online store that offers a beautiful range of toddler hats, especially for a baby shower, at affordable prices. Their top-notch, quality hats are impeccable and customers can buy all varieties of hats from this store. These hats are pristinely made from warm cotton yarn and are 100% breathable.



The designer hats available at Melondipity are known for their great quality and hand-knit fabric. Customers feel content and want to buy even more after purchasing these gorgeous hats and are always greeted with the friendliest customer service experts. One can also customize their toddler’s hat – and the customer service team will be more than happy to help with any needs outside those found on the site. Melondipity is proud to be a company who can make parents happy while providing sensible headwear for their kids.



While discussing attractive baby hats, a spokesperson, Ramona Guerrettaz, President of Melondipity, LLC stated, “These hats are designed for chilly weather to ensure that the delicate heads of babies are kept cozy and maintain warmth. Moreover, you can also find diverse styles ranging from plain to designed patterns and flowers stitched on the hats to enhance liveliness. The color options of pink, blue and other appealing shades give these hats a polished look. We have precisely designed our hats from premium quality fabric so that nothing touches baby’s skin except softness and comfort.”



Take a look at their huge stock of hats for babies, but they also carry toddler hats and hats for newborns, too. Melondipity has something for every one of their customers.



About Melondipity

Since its beginning in 2009, Melondipity, a division of United Commerce Group, Inc., has become a nationally recognized name with loyal customers in all 50 states and several countries throughout the world. The company prides itself on hand-selecting all their baby hats and other products and making each customer feel as special as the unique headwear they purchase. At Melondipity, their number-one goal has always been to provide a great experience for customers through the products they offer, their user-friendly and beautiful website, and with overall customer care.



To know more, please visit: http://www.melondipity.com.



Contact Address -:

3850 Bessemer Rd Suite #120

Mt Pleasant, SC 29466

info@melondipity.com

872-222-9428