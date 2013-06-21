Melondipity Offers Bubble Gum Kisses Baby Sun Hat for Kids

Pompano Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Melondipity, a leading manufacturer and supplier of baby sun hats is offering the Bubble Gum Kisses Baby Sun Hat for kids 3-12 months old and up. Hat sizes are ideal for baby, infant, toddler and kids (3-12 months, 12-2T, and 2T-4T). This hat is made of 100% cotton that is lightweight and breathable, helping little ones feel calm and cool in any weather. The hat also helps protect from dangerous UV Rays.



When talking about these baby hats, a representative of the store stated, “Back by popular demand, this Bubble Gum Kisses Baby Sun Hat continues to be a crowd favorite at Melondipity, and moms have told us that they need a baby girl sun hat that will work both at the beach or while shopping. This versatile infant hat is just such a product.”



She further added, “It is a beautifully-constructed bucket hat for infant girls in a gorgeous shade of light pink with a silk white ribbon trim. There is a matching, over-sized white and pink rose attached to really make this baby hat pop.”



Apart from this hat, the store also offers other types of hats for babies including sun hats, flower hats, beanie hats, stocking hats, crochet hats and many more. The store also offers headbands and hair accessories for the newborn as well as for toddlers and babies. One can also get a variety of baby sun hats for girls at affordable prices at this store. Customers can also shop for baby sun hats by categories like color and size.



About Melondipity

Melondipity began with one mom searching for an adorable and unique hat for her daughter and has grown into a family-owned, global enterprise. Since its beginning in 2009, Melondipity has become an internationally recognized name with loyal customers in all 50 states and throughout the world. The company prides itself on hand-selecting all of their products and making each customer feel as special as the unique headwear they purchase.



For more information, visit: http://www.melondipity.com or call or text at 872-222-9428 (872-BABY-HAT)