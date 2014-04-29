Melondipity Offers Exclusively Designed & Attractive Baby Hats at Competitive Prices

Pompano Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Melondipity announces the availability of exclusively designed and attractive baby hats at the most competitive prices. Your baby’s delicate head will be kept cozy and warm with these specifically designed hats. Customers can find diverse styles ranging from plain to designed patterns and flowers stitched on the hats that enhance their attractiveness.



Melondipity offers these hats in a wide range of colors, especially in popular shades of pink, blue, green and other appealing shades that give these hats a fashionable look. These precisely selected hats are made of the finest quality fabric so nothing touches baby’s skin except softness and comfort. Their expertise in what they do showcases only the best to customers, especially those looking for a Hospital Hat for their upcoming birth. The company has a huge stock of hats, which are primarily designed for comfort such as toddler hats, baby sun hats, newborn hats, baby beanie hats, and many more.



The exceptional collection of baby beanie hats is very alluring, which is ideal for children of all ages and designed to be comfortable in all seasons. They are breathable, 100% cotton, stretchy, super soft and lightweight.



Talking more about their collection of hats, a spokesperson, Ramona Guerrettaz, President of Melondipity, LLC stated, “We have only one aspiration, which is to provide a great experience to our customers through the products we offer. Our products are hand-selected and not only adorable and unique, but also of the highest quality. We offer a diverse range of products such as Headbands and Hair Accessories as well as Hat and Diaper Cover Sets. Now you can dress up your baby with the matching accessories which will help to differentiate your child from all the others.”



About Melondipity

Since its beginning in 2009, Melondipity, a division of United Commerce Group, Inc., has become a nationally recognized name with loyal customers in all 50 states and several countries throughout the world. The company prides itself on hand-selecting all their baby hats and other products and making each customer feel as special as the unique headwear they purchase. At Melondipity, their number-one goal has always been to provide a great experience for customers through the products they offer, their user-friendly and beautiful website, and with overall customer care.



To know more, please visit: http://www.melondipity.com.



Contact Address

3850 Bessemer Rd Suite #120

Mt Pleasant, SC 29466

info@melondipity.com

872-222-9428