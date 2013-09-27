Melondipity Offers Exquisite Collection of Most Adorable Baby Hats with Exceptional Fits

Mt Pleasant, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Melondipity offers an exquisite collection of the most adorable baby hats with exceptional fits. Their comprehensive ranges have some of the trendiest and most comfortable baby and toddler hat options for the wee ones in the family. Their baby boy and baby girl sun hats provide captivating options to give the newest member of the family charming protection from sun burns.



Every parent loves shopping for the cutest, most comfortable outfits for their little ones, and baby hats are no exception. If you are looking for fashionable and comfy hats for your baby boy or girl that are great fitting and provide sun protection then Melondipity is the place to shop. They stock a hand-picked collection of some of the most uniquely designed and finely detailed baby hats in varied designs, colors, styles and materials.A newborn’s skin is extremely delicate and it needs proper protection from sun rays while providing comfort at the same time.



The baby sun hat range at Melondipity has some protective delights for baby like that of a princess summer hat, floral printed hat or a fancy flower baby hat. The quality of fabric or the fitting is not compromised while giving the hats an angelic look.



While their toddler sun hat ranges have light weight options made of 100% cotton, which keeps baby cool during the scorching heat and protection from sun burn. With such a diverse range of sun hats to choose from, one just needs to check out their site to find the most adorable baby and toddler hat for their little ones.



About Melondipity

Melondipity offers a variety of styles, hand-picked by their Melondipity Moms, from cuddly animal hats and beanie hats to warm ear-flap and flower hats and headbands -- both baby boy hats and baby girl hats. If someone is looking for adorable and unique baby hats, toddler hats and kids hats then they’ve come to the right place. The one-of-a-kind products they offer are hand-selected to be not only adorable and unique, but also of the highest quality. They are continually adding new styles and sizes to their collection.



To know more about them, please visit http://www.melondipity.com.