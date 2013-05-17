Melondipity Offers Free Shipping to Customers in the US

Pompano Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Melondipity, a leading baby hats dealers, offers free shipping of their products to customers everywhere in the US. This facility from the company is sure to help those parents who want to buy these hats from the comfort of their own home.



A representative from the toddler hats manufacturing company said, “We offer first class air mail free shipping everywhere in the US. Customers should expect delivery of their product in 3-6 business days. We also send confirmation mail when the order is shipped from our store.”



“Customers looking to receive their product earlier may opt for our discounted priority shipping that ensures the delivery of the product within 2-6 days,” he further added. Apart from free shipping to US customers, the company offers discounts international shipping to its customers worldwide.



Melondipity is known for providing best the baby sun hats and various other babies’ hats at affordable prices. The dedication and passion of the team at Melondipity can easily be seen in the faces of their satisfied customers. “This is exactly what I was looking for. I wanted a cute, but understated "going home" outfit for our little girl; a white one with this hat was just perfect. We loved it so much we bought another one just in case something happened to the first. I will definitely be buying more for friends who are having little girls!” said Kris from MN, who was overwhelmed with the compliments her little girl's hat received.



About Melondipity

Melondipity began with one mom searching for an adorable and unique hat for her daughter and has grown into a family-owned business run by parents - all for their children. Since its beginning in 2009, Melondipity has become a nationally recognized name with loyal customers in all 50 states and several countries throughout the world. The company prides themselves on hand-selecting all their products and making each customer feel as special as the unique headwear they purchase. At Melondipity, their number-one goal has always been to provide a great experience for customers through the products they offer, their user- friendly website and overall customer care.



For more, visit: http://www.melondipity.com