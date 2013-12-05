Melondipity Presents Festive Delights with New Additions in Its Baby Hats Collection

Pompano Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Joining in the festivities of the season, Melondipity has enriched its collection of baby hats by introducing new designs that reflect the ongoing spirit of celebration. Christmas tree baby hats, Little Miss Claus hat, and other Christmas hat designs align perfectly with this season’s fashion trends. Every hat has been selected with careful precision and after thorough inspection, to make sure that these hats not only look good, but are also gentle on baby’s skin.



The bright red, white and green color combinations make these toddler hats a great gift. Aside from this, there are a myriad of styles and designs for baby girls, as well as baby boys. This online outlet gives prime importance to quality, and their philosophy is to understand the parent’s need to dress their baby with both style and comfort. As Jason Guerrettaz, CEO of United Commerce Group, the owner of Melondipity.com mentions, “At Melondipity, our goal has always been to provide a great experience for our customers through the products we offer. The one-of-a-kind products we offer are hand-selected to be not only adorable and unique, but also of the highest quality.”



Melondipity, and its wide range of toddler hats, are an ideal way to keep tots both cozy and cute, regardless of the season. This online store has many unique options in the categories of baby sun hats, Animal Hats, Beanie Hats, Crochet Hats, Fashion Hats, Stocking Hats and many more.



About Melondipity

Since its beginning in 2009, Melondipity, a division of United Commerce Group, Inc., has become a nationally recognized name with loyal customers in all 50 states and several countries throughout the world. The company prides itself on hand-selecting all their baby hats and other products and making each customer feel as special as the unique headwear they purchase. At Melondipity, their number-one goal has always been to provide a great experience for customers through the products they offer, their user-friendly and beautiful website, and with overall customer care.



To know more, please visit: http://www.melondipity.com.

Contact Address -:

3850 Bessemer Rd Suite #120

Mt Pleasant, SC 29466

info@melondipity.com

872-222-9428