Melrose Jewelers Announces All Rolex Time Pieces at Best Possible Prices

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- Melrose Jewelers is a renowned name in the whole of US for its dealership of authentic Rolex Watches. Melrose jewelers specialise in all kinds of Rolex watches like the Rolex Dayton, Rolex Submariner, Rolex Datejust and also in Rolex President as well as Rolex Super President and other jewelry items.



Every Rolex watch crafted have a purpose to serve like the Rolex Daytona is watch that is used in timed sports, the Rolex Submariner for under water diving and Rolex Explorer for adventure sports like hiking. Being a recognised retailer of Rolex watches the company also provides a full cover warranty and also deals in pre-owned Rolex watches that makes it affordable for everybody. Even the watches that are pre owned has to go under hundreds of different quality checks and no watches is on sale until and unless it is completely approved by the experts at the showroom.



Melrose Jewelers is in the industry for quite a long time now and in this period of time they have not just earned reputation but also customer loyalty and respect that makes them stand out of the crowd. Considering the importance, loyalty from their customer's end, they have now also started 24 hours live support both via phone and internet. Just this was not enough and to pay back their customers they have been coming up various offers and schemes for customers like previously they announced “Melrose Jewelers Offers New 2012- Style Hidden- Clasp Bands On Stainless Rolex Datejust”.



Recently on the occasion of company's annual day Krishan Agarwal, President, Melrose Jewelers announced heavy discounts on all watches and jewelries in the store especially the watches. “everybody desires for a luxury watch like Rolex, and why not, their simplicity yet the strong aura that it creates, help develop a person a strong presence even at places where there are so many people that anybody is hardly noticeable.” He further added, “we have been into the industry for a long time and we could not have been here if our customers would not have loved it, so on this occasion I would not only like to announce special prices to all our active customers but also for people who haven't yet experienced the feeling of shopping at Melrose specially Rolex Daytona.”



Melrose Jewelers being in the US not just conducts its business throughout America but also in several other countries. For every online purchase the company have all the privacies secured of the customer and makes sure that none of the details are shared. For shipping, Melrose Jewelers have a tie up with Fedex, one of the most recognised shipping agencies in the world and it is made sure that every product shipped and sold works under its perfect condition and while shipped it is not damaged or if by any chance the order delivered is damaged the company takes the soul responsibility and replaces it as soon as possible.



About Melrose Jewelers

Melrose Jewelers was founded in 2008 and operate via their retail website in U.S.A, Canada, U.K, Asia, South America, Continental Europe and Middle East. They ship thousands of watches every year all over the world. They accept payment through all major credit cards available. Melrose Jewelers provide 30 days exchange offer on all of their products. For more information about products and services, log on to http://www.melrosejewelers.com.