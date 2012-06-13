Melrose Jewelers Announces Seven Days a Week Expert Customer Care Service for All the Rolex Watches

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- Melrose Jewelers has come up with expert customer care service for all days of the week. Their experienced and knowledgeable executives are able to satisfy all the queries of clients regarding products and services. Melrose Jewelers is the leading online retailer of Rolex Watches and diamond jewelry across the nation and operates world over via retail website. Their watches are available in all the renowned brands of Rolex Watches such as Rolex Daytona, Rolex Submariner, Rolex Datejust, Rolex Explorer, Rolex Oyster and Rolex Oyster Perpetual.



Mr. Krishan Agarwal, president of Melrose Jewelers took the dice to make an announcement. He stated, “For the better shopping experience you can now enjoy our newly introduced week long customer care service with minimum turnaround time in this business for your queries and repair works. Our expert executives are trained to be helpful and analytical with regard to current product styles, demographic and cultural preferences, rare models, and many more. You can contact our customer service team Monday through Friday 7AM to 7PM Pacific Time, and Saturday and Sunday 9AM to 5PM Pacific Time. All you need to do is to give us a call at 888-574-1250 and we will take care of your problem at your comfort in most convenient manner.”



Melrose Jewelers hire only university-educated professionals, putting them through an all-encompassing, comprehensive training process on Rolex Watches and other luxury watches so that they are better able to serve you. Their range of Rolex Watches comprises of leading classic and elegant Rolex Datejust, Rolex Oyster and Rolex Oyster Perpetual and Rolex sports Watches such as Rolex Daytona for timed sports, Rolex Submariner for surfing and swimming and Rolex Explorer for outdoor events. All the Rolex Watches at Melrose Jewelers are available in stainless steel, two tone, 18k and solid gold options.



Melrose Jewelers was founded in 2008. They provide low, no-haggle prices on luxury wristwatches that have been meticulously restored to original factory specifications both internally and externally. They ship thousands of Rolex Watches every year around the world. Customers can avail three part warranty, including two year warranty on functionality, 30 days exchange policy and authenticity guarantee on all of the Rolex Watches.



