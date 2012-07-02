Melrose Jewelers Comes up With 2012-style Smooth Bezel Rolex Datejust at Season's Collection

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2012 -- Melrose Jewelers has come up with brand new collection of 2012-style smooth bezel Rolex Datejust. Melrose Jewelers is #1 online retailer of most sought after Rolex Watches such as Rolex Oyster, Rolex Submariner, Rolex Daytona and others. It is one stop solution for all the shopping for luxurious wristwatches and diamond jewelry in and around the nation.



Mr. Krishan Agarwal, president of Melrose Jewelers took the dice to speak a few words. He stated, “Considering huge demands for classic and elegant Rolex Datejust, we have launched new trendy 2012-style smooth bezel Rolex Datejust to cater clients and customers in a better way. You can avail this Rolex Watch in variety of models and range. We offer prices which are guaranteed to be lower than most of our competitors. All our pre owned Smooth Bezel Rolex Datejust ship fully restored to Rolex’s 2012 specifications including hidden-clasp jubilee band and high-polished lugs, band center links and bezel so they look, feel, and function like brand new. Our other Rolex Watches on offer are Rolex Oyster Perpetual, Rolex Explorer and other sports watches.”



Rolex began producing the Smooth Bezel Rolex Datejust in 2010. Doing so Rolex decided to polish three parts, the bezel, the center band links, and the lugs in a shiny finish. In particular the shine on these parts simulates the glimmer of diamonds without actually containing any diamond work. This new combination gave the Smooth Bezel Rolex Datejust an Art Deco-era understated elegance that allowed it to become a huge hit amongst Rolex fans. Customer can have Rolex Sports Watches such as Rolex Submariner for water sports, Rolex Daytona for race and other timed sports and Rolex Explorer for hiking and outdoor activities. All the Rolex Watches at Melrose Jewelers comes in two tone, stainless steel, 18k and solid gold options.



Melrose Jewelers was founded in 2008 and introduces all new range of Rolex Watches for him to provide their customers with low, no-haggle prices on luxury wristwatches that have been meticulously restored to original factory specifications both internally and externally. They sell their watches at wholesale prices by passing their volume-buying savings on to their valued customers.



