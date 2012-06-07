Melrose Jewelers Comes up With Amazing Range of Rolex Submariner at Lowest Prices of the Year

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2012 -- Rolex Watches are renowned world wide for performance and reliability. The eternal charm and strong design are perfect combination to enhance wearer's confidence and style to a new level. Melrose Jewelers has launched exclusive range of Rolex Submariner at this season's collection to fulfill demand and aspiration of all the valued customers. Customers can avail other brands of Rolex Watches such as Rolex Daytona, Rolex Explorer, Rolex Datejust, Rolex Oyster and Rolex Oyster Perpetual at the collection. Melrose Jewelers is the leading online retailer of Rolex Watches and diamond jewelry in the U.S.A and expanding world over at very fast rate via retail website.



Mr.Krishan Agarwal, president of Melrose Jewelers took the dice to speak a few words. He stated, “We are expanding our collection of ravishing Rolex Watches with launch of amazing range of Rolex Submariner with surprisingly low price. Your continuous faith on Melrose Jewelers for Rolex Watches always encourage us to come up with new range and attractive offers to make your shopping more convenient and as desired. We appreciate long patience of our valued customers and promise complete satisfaction in return at our offer. This long awaited range of Rolex Submariner is sure to left an everlasting impression of your persona. Our other Rolex Watches such as Rolex Daytona, Rolex Explorer, Rolex Datejust, Rolex Oyster and Rolex Oyster Perpetual also comes with three part warranty.”



Rolex Submariner is one of the most renowned luxury timepieces of today. It was launched in 1953 mainly for water events such as swimming and surfing with water resistant capacity up to 100 meters or 330 feet. Later it was strengthened by addition of patented triple-seal Triplock winding crown to enhance its capacity up to 300 meters. Other Rolex sports Watches available are Rolex Daytona for timed sports, and Rolex Explorer for hiking and outdoor events. Customers can have luxurious timepieces like Rolex Datejust and Rolex Oyster and Rolex Oyster Perpetual at Melrose Jewelers with extensive options and very affordable price. All the Rolex Watches are available in stainless steel, two tone and 18k solid gold options.



Melrose Jewelers was founded in 2008 and operates retail websites in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East, and ship thousands of watches every year to customers all over the world. Their knowledgeable customer service team answers any questions that customers have regarding their products or company.



