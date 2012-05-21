Melrose Jewelers Comes up With Life Time Authenticity Guarantee on Rolex Watches at NBA Playoffs Rolex Sale

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2012 -- Melrose Jewelers launched exclusive collection of Rolex Watches at NBA Playoffs Rolex Sale from 17th of 19th of May with life time authenticity guarantee. Rolex Watches on offer includes Diamond Bezel Datejusts, Diamond Bezel Presidents, Rolex Daytona, Rolex Submariner and Rolex Explorer at the sale. Melrose Jewelers is #1 online retailer of Rolex Watches and diamond jewelry of the nation and expanding globally via retail website.



Mr. Krishan Agarwal, president of Melrose Jewelers, took the dice to make an announcement. He stated, “We are offering life time authenticity guarantee on all the Rolex Watches at our 3-day NBA Playoffs Rolex Sale of this season. Our Rolex Watches are guaranteed to be genuine for the life of the watch. All of the Watches comes with full appraisal from our expert watchmakers and American Gemological International Laboratory for your complete satisfaction. Watches at Melrose jewelers are crafted by master craftsmen who have experience of more than 20 years in importing, restoring and retailing of these timepieces.”



Diamond Bezel Presidents and Diamond Bezel Datejusts are couple of most renowned brands of Rolex Watches all over the world. Diamond Bezel Presidents earned the title, President, when it became associated with President Eisenhower. After that, it has become fashion statement for world leaders, celebrities, and business executives alike. Diamond Bezel Datejusts is celebrated as the first wristwatch to showcase the date function. Other Rolex Watches on offer are Rolex Daytona, Rolex Submariner and Rolex Explorer. Rolex Watches are available in stainless steel, two tone and 18k solid gold options.



About Melrose Jewelers

Melrose Jewelers was founded in 2008. They provide low, no-haggle prices on luxury wristwatches that have been meticulously restored to original factory specifications both internally and externally.



They ship thousands of Rolex Watches every year around the world. They provide three part warranty, including two year warranty on functionality, 30 days exchange policy and authenticity guarantee on all of the Rolex Watches.



To know more visit http://www.melrosejewelers.com.