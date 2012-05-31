Melrose Jewelers Emerges As the Best Seller of Luxurious Rolex Watches in Customer's Survey

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2012 -- Melrose Jewelers has once again ranked top retailer of Rolex Watches and diamond jewelry in and around the nation. They deal in classic and sports Rolex Watches such as Rolex Datejust, Rolex Submariner, Rolex Explorer and Rolex Oyster and Rolex Oyster Perpetual Watches. They are expanding phenomenally worldwide through retail website. This customer rating is based on 5320 votes and large numbers of customer reviews. This is proof of the best customer care service with complete care for buyer's satisfaction with their Rolex Watches at Melrose Jewelers.



Mr. Krishan Agarwal, took the dice to speak a few words. He stated, “We are glad to announce our recent customer rating. With customer rating of 9.9 out of 10, we have emerged once again as top rated seller of Rolex Watches. To celebrate our customer's great support, we are offering Rolex Watches such as Rolex Datejust, Rolex Submariner, Rolex Explorer and Rolex Oyster and Rolex Oyster Perpetual watches at lowest prices of the year. Along with this you can avail lots of other benefits on every purchase of timepiece from our online store.”



With the thousands of loyal and satisfied customers through the years, Melrose Jewelers has taken great steps to provide the better value proposition available for Rolex Watches both online and elsewhere. Clients can read the testimonials to know why Melrose Jewelers is first choice for luxurious timepieces. It is one stop shop for all those who want to purchase amazing Rolex Watches at very affordable rates. Customers can check out their store online by clicking on the tabs at the top of the page or the links in the left navigation column to know best offers on different Rolex Watches. Apart from site information their customer care service remain always ready to answer all the queries throughout week.



About Melrose Jewelers

Melrose Jewelers was founded in 2008. They provide low, no-haggle prices on luxury wristwatches that have been meticulously restored to original factory specifications both internally and externally. They ship thousands of Rolex Watches every year around the world. They provide three part warranty, including two year warranty on functionality, 30 days exchange policy and authenticity guarantee on all of the Rolex Watches.To know more visit http://www.melrosejewelers.com.