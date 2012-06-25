Melrose Jewelers Launches Brand New Range of Rolex Watches Made of Conflict Free Diamond

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2012 -- Melrose Jewelers is the supplier of all the major brands of Rolex Watches. It offers only conflict free diamonds imported via Kimberley process and ensures authenticity. All the models such as Rolex Daytona, Rolex Datejust, Rolex Oyster and others are few of the most renowned brands around the world. Rolex Watches are eternal in charm and appeal. Melrose Jewelers is #1 online retailer of Rolex Watches and diamond jewelers in the world and expanding globally via retail website.



President of Melrose Jewelers, Mr. Krishan Agarwal took the dice to make an announcement. He stated, “We feel great to offer brand new collection of authentic Rolex Watches including Rolex Submariner, Rolex Explorer, Rolex Oyster Perpetual and others, for all the loyal customers. We use only conflict-free diamonds imported through the Kimberley Process—as signed into law in 2003. By shopping at Melrose Jewelers you can be assured that you will be supporting positive business and government practices worldwide, and purchasing a guaranteed authentic Rolex Watch. Recently, leading magazines Forbes and Business Week appreciated our extensive collection of Rolex Watches.” Mr. Krishan previously announced “Melrose Jewelers Launches Custom Made Rolex Watches on the Occasion of Father's Day Celebration”



All of the Rolex Watches such as Rolex Datejust, Rolex Oyster and sports watches are crafted by expert artists who have experience of more than 20 years in importing, restoring and retailing of luxury wristwatches. Rolex sports Watches including Rolex Daytona for timed sports, Rolex Submariner for swimming & surfing and Rolex Explorer for outdoor events are must timepieces for all those who want to stay in tune with trends and time. Melrose Jewelers is a respected member of the watch industry and proud member of the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and the Jeweler's Vigilance Committee (JVC) and so one can be assured of its reliability. All the Rolex Watches are available in two tone, stainless steel, 18k and solid gold options.



About Melrose Jewelers

Melrose Jewelers was founded in 2008 and operates retail websites in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East, and ship thousands of watches per year to customers all over the world. Their knowledgeable customer service team answers any questions that customers have regarding their products like Rolex Daytona or company.



To know more visit www.melrosejewelers.com